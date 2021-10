Monki

Puffer Jacket

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

A boxy dream of a puffer jacket featuring a super-soft feel, a front zip closure and slanted pockets (that can be buttoned) <3 All in all, a real wardrobe winner! Boxy fit Funnel collar Zip placket Side pockets Padded Monki cares: Made with recycled polyester