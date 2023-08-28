Unbound

Style No. 59346866; Color Code: 102 Petite yet powerful, this unique vibrator offers a focused, rhythmic suction with five intensities to choose from. Better yet? Its waterproof design allows you to have fun in the tub, too. About Unbound An industry leader in changing how people explore and enjoy their sex lives, Unbound creates beautiful products for when you're feeling yourself. Unbound believes in the radical possibilities of pleasure, and that we are better when we come together. Medical-grade silicone, ABS plastic Waterproof design Five intensity modes USB rechargeable Imported