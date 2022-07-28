Conditions Apply

Puff-sleeved Midi Dress

$178.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130346500020; Color Code: 079 With its striking print and timeless shape, this puff-sleeved dress adds feminine, versatile appeal to your wardrobe. About Conditions Apply When designing for her contemporary clothing line Conditions Apply, founder Diana Irani finds the beauty in imperfection. Diana chooses to celebrate each fabric's weathered details and uniquely placed embellishments to evoke a one-of-a-kind, worn-in feel with every piece. Her illustration-style prints and textural finishes contrast beautifully with her modern cuts, for closet additions that will earn you compliments aplenty. Cotton Puffed sleeves V-neck Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 47" from shoulder Petite falls 43.5" from shoulder Plus falls 50" from shoulder Model Notes Model is 5'10"