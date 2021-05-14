Christopher John Rogers x Target

Puff Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size 16W/18W and is 5'8" Elbow-sleeve midi dress with faux wrap skirt offers a shapely silhouette Polished poplin construction in bright yellow for a vibrant look Invisible side seam zipper lends easy on/off Puff sleeves with ruffle accent add to the bold design Tulip-like hem and smocked back offer extra definition Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Midi Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Elbow Sleeve, Side Zipper Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: Side Pockets Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899513 UPC: 191904268242 Item Number (DPCI): 251-02-0998 Origin: Imported Description The Puff Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress from Christopher John Rogers for Target exudes the striking style reminiscent of Christopher John Rogers' love for elaborate designs. Pouf sleeves with ruffle detailing take center stage on this bright yellow midi dress fashioned from crisp, polished poplin, complete with their straight-cut fitted cuffs for a dynamic look. A faux-wrap silhouette ending with a tulip-like hemline brings lovely shaping alongside a smocked panel at the back, and a square neckline puts a sleek finish on the piece. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.