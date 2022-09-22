J.Crew

Puff-sleeve Crewneck Sweater

$128.00 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details A super-cozy, super-cute sweater featuring an easy crewneck silhouette and pretty puff sleeves, plus a soft cotton blend we love. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 66% cotton/20% polyester/14% linen. Machine wash. Import. Item BJ600.