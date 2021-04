CeCe

Puff-sleeve Bow-neck Top

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Nothing says sophistication like an oversized bow. CeCe's elegant blouse looks perfect solo or paired with a tailored blazer. High neckline with bow detail; back keyhole with button-and-loop closure Imported Printed Puffed elbow sleeves Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11734262 Size & Fit Approx. 23-1/2" long Materials & Care Hand wash Polyester/spandex