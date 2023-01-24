Unbound | FP Movement

Puff

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 67133769; Color Code: 030 A best-selling suction toy from Unbound, this personal pleasure device features 5 intensity settings, and offers a range of targeted, powerful sensations. Totally waterproof and USB-rechargeable, this compact and easy-to-use stimulator is the perfect addition to solo and partnered intimate moments. 5 speeds Super smooth body-safe silicone For external use Fully waterproof, submersible up to 3 feet for 30 minutes Length: 3 inches Width: 2.5 inches Opening: 0.5 inches wide (edge to edge) and 0.4 inches deep Puff reaches a full charge in 1.5 hours which should last for two to three hours depending on use