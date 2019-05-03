Betsey Johnson
Psychedelic Mesh Peekaboo Bodycon Dress
$175.00
At Etsy
Light wear, overall great vintage condition! Measurements Bust: 17 1/2 inches across (35 around with room) Waist: 13 1/2 inches across (27 around) Hips: 16 1/2-22 inches across (33-44 around) Length: 33 inches Sleeve Length: 21 inches long Material Content: 90 cotton, 10 spandex.
Need a few alternatives?
More from Betsey Johnson
DETAILS
Betsey Johnson
Uo Exclusive Prom Queen Strapless Chiffon Midi Dress
$350.00
fromUrban Outfitters