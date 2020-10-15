prokeeper

Prokeeper Baker’s Storage Set Of 10

Product Information Because serious bakers need serious storage, this innovative container set includes everything to organize pantry staples and go-to ingredients. Every air-tight food container has been designed to seal in freshness while making access a breeze. Two flour keepers feature removable levelers for one-handed measuring. Three sugar storage containers include a granulated sugar keeper with flip-out pour spout, powdered sugar container with integrated dusting spoon and a brown sugar container with terra cotta disk insert to keep sugar moist and clump-free. Two minis and three seasoning keepers are topped with shaker screens to sprinkle, dust or pour contents, and include a measuring leveler so you can add precise amounts of toppings, spices, herbs or homemade mixes. 4 qt. ProKeeper Flour Container 8" x 6-1/2" x 8-1/2" 2.5 qt. ProKeeper Sugar Container 6-3/4" x 4-3/4" x 7-3/4" 1.5 qt. ProKeeper Brown Sugar Container 6-3/4" x 5" x 5-3/4" 1.4 qt. ProKeeper Powdered Sugar Container 6" x 4-1/4" x 5-1/4" 12 oz. ProKeeper Mini Container 4" x 3-1/2" x 3-3/4" 5 oz. ProKeeper Seasoning Container 1-3/4" x 2" x 4" Includes two 4 qt. flour keepers; one container each for 2.5 qt. sugar, 1.5 qt. brown sugar and 1.4 qt. powdered sugar; two 12 oz. minis and three 5 oz. seasoning containers Hinged lids with air-tight silicone seals Dishwasher-safe Save more than 20% when you buy the set