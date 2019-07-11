Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Professional "s" 4-piece Steak Set
$249.99
$199.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Knives have one-piece sigma forged construction that provides perfect geometry, high precision and improved stability of the blade and steel structure.
Featured in 1 story
Every Other Good Sale That's NOT Prime Day
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
12-piece Electroplated Flatware Set
$69.00
$34.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Crow Canyon Home
Large Spoon - Black Marble
£9.00
from
The GoodHood Store
BUY
DETAILS
ChopSabers
Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks Led Set
$17.17
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
Silicone Head Spatula With Wood Handle
$4.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Zwilling J.A. Henckels
DETAILS
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Four Star 3-piece Knife Set
$281.50
$99.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
DETAILS
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Silvercap Micro Serrated 14 Piece Knife Block Set
$309.00
$84.45
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
3-piece Cheese Knife Set
$150.00
$29.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted