United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
St. Moriz
Professional Gradual Tanning Lotion
$12.99
At Ulta
The St. Moriz Professional Gradual Tanning Lotion gradually builds a natural, glowing tan whilst moisturising the skin. Ideal for both beginners and experienced tanners, this lotion is perfect for those who are looking for a subtle glow and the ability to control the shade as an ideal top up product between tans. Benefits: Made in England Salon Tested Builds A Gradual Glow Easily Absorbed Non Sticky Suitable For Daily Use Dermatologically Tested With Aloe Vera & Vitamin E