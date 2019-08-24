Go Pro with LORAC Pro Matte Palette. Created by celebrity makeup artist Carol Shaw, this Pro artistry palette is packed with 8 Eye Shadows in all the matte shades you need to create the hottest looks straight from the Red Carpet. LORAC’S velvety-smooth shadows are infused with soothing botanicals and are ultra-pigmented to perform wet or dry so you can shade, shadow, line and define your eyes, just like a Pro. Shade Names: Bare, Latte, Corduroy, Chocolate, Linen, Pink Mauve, Burgundy, Jet Black. Contains carmine as a color additive.