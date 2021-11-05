Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A soft matte, long-wear foundation with buildable, medium-to-full coverage, in a boundary-breaking range of 50 shades.
Need a few alternatives?
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
L'Oreal Paris
Infallible Up To 24h Fresh Wear In A Powder
BUY
$15.99
CVS
Authored
Tinted Moisturiser
BUY
£28.00
Authored
Make Up For Ever
Ultra Hd Invisible Cover Foundation
BUY
C$55.00
Sephora
More from Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush In Drama Class
BUY
£19.00
Boots
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
BUY
$20.00
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
BUY
$20.00
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Foundation
BUY
£27.00
Boots
More from Makeup
Grande Cosmetics
Grandelash™ - Md Lash Enhancing Serum
BUY
$65.00
Sephora
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
BUY
$18.00
Rare Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted