Elemis

Pro-collagen Renewal Serum

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Elemis

Boost your anti-ageing benefits and with this powerful, yet skin-kind rejuvenating treatment. An effective alternative to retinol, this clinically proven* concentrate significantly reduces the appearance of expression lines and wrinkles, whilst hydrating and supporting the skin’s moisture levels. Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum is infused with a cutting-edge blend of Padina Pavonica and Red Microalgae, along with Alfalfa and Stevia extracts that deliver retinol-like benefits without the irritation. The advanced formula also minimises the look of discolouration, sun damage and pores for visibly improved skin clarity. Gentle enough for daily use, your complexion will be left looking significantly more youthful, firmer and renewed.