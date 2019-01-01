Elemis

Pro-collagen Day To Night 6 Piece Gift Collection

£82.00

QVC UK

Get to know Pro-Collagen - this popular range is one of the signature collections of the Elemis brand, and features treatments specifically formulated to help target visible signs of ageing, helping to create a supple, moisturised and revitalised skin look. Perfect packaging - beautifully gift-boxed to co-ordinate with your chosen fragrance, Frangipani Monoi is in red and silver while Warm Tonka & Vanilla is chocolate brown with gold sparkle. Enjoy a little luxury - indulge in a pampering treat when you cleanse and moisturise with our trio of Bath & Shower Milk, Oil-Rich Body Cream and Hand & Nail Balm. Choose between the brand new scent of Warm Tonka & Vanilla, a complex aromatic with rich creaminess, caramel, subtle spice and fruity notes, or Frangipani Monoi with its exotic blend of sultry aromatics that stimulate the senses. Both collections include: 1 x Cleansing Micellar Water (400ml; supersize) - a clarifying micellar water working to effectively remove make-up and the daily build-up of skin pollutants to help reveal a clear, radiant complexion 1 x Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (30ml) - an award-winning beauty icon presented in a limited edition silver jar, this gel-cream is designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and increase hydration, leaving your skin feeling smoother and improving the look of yo