AIR PULSATION TECHNOLOGY This professional clit sucking sex toy, using non-contact pleasure air technology instead of conventional vibrations for clitoral stimulation, offers deep air-puls stimulation for the clitoris for an entirely new sensation to provide feelings of suction similar to the sensations you feel during oral sex, even without making direct contact. The cute, handy, ergonomic design and easy controls make the especially perfect for beginners 10 MODES + 5 INTENSITIES with MEMORY FUNCTION This clit massager gives you options to explore your sensation from a teasing murmur to intense, satisfying pulse. With pro buttons design, so easily increase-decrease the intensity or switch between styles of pulsations, which is allowing you to reach new sensual heights through intense clitoral stimulation. Womanizer toy for women. You indeed find the new sweet spot that brings you intense pleasure, making sure you get an unforgettable experience RECHARGEABLE and WATERPROOF Convenient USB recharging, for elevated ecstasy wherever you want it. It will power up fully in about 40 min and run pressure for up to 130 continuous minutes playtime from a full charge! Since the clitoral sucking toy is splashproof it is easy to clean and safe to use in a steamy bathroom BODY-SAFE MATERIALS and PRO DESIGN Extra soft ultra-smooth premium skin-friendly silicone for an ultimate sensual experience and total peace of mind. One piece head with large surface area is bigger and wider for deepest pleasure, so can surround your clitoris more effectively, allowing you to forget the world while it provides you with stimulation. Softer, bigger mouth gravitates around the center of your pleasure zone for complete satisfaction both: inside and out, blowing all stress away DISCREET & QUIET Thanks to a powerful motor and excellent insulation and solid design, this clitoral simulator is stronger and quieter in use than comparable products on the market. Powerful suction yet whispers quiet operation - once the gentle head surrounds your clitoris, you'll hardly hear a sound. Easy to carry in the bag and take to the tripSmart design is more discreet than ever before Mind-blowing sensation - sonic waves create 75% more stimulation for a gentle yet powerful sensation that will blow your mind. Thoughtfully designed - crafted with you in mind. We've used an ultra-soft silicone for maximum comfort. Minimal noise - it’s quiet and restrained. What’s more, it’s usb-rechargeable, so you can take it anywhere you go. An hour of charging will give you an hour of use. 5 intensities & 10 speeds - features 5 different and speeds and 10 intensities, so you can achieve the perfect massage. The buttons are so easy, you can use them with your eyes closed, and you will. Premium materials: sucking vibrator made with the best medical silicone, body-safe & phthalate-free. Clitoral sucker for pleasure and fun with peace of mind is 100% safe. Cleaning is easily: clit stimulate using warm water and soap or a good sex toy care formulation. *Compatible with water-based lubricants only, avoid contact with silicone lubes!