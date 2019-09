Ganni

Printed Crepe Wrap Dress

£280.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Blue maxi wrap dress with print, a slim waist belt and cropped sleeves. This dress is from the exclusive Special collection, and is only available at GANNI.com and in GANNI Stores Details & Care 100% Viscose 30 degree delicate cycle Size & Fit Total length (size 36): 135 cm. Chest (size 36): 96 cm. Bottom width (size 36): 390 cm. Sleeve length incl. shoulder (size 36): 68,5 cm. Fits true to size, take your normal size.