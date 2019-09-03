Search
Products fromShopThe Best Dressed Wedding Guest
RACHEL Rachel Roy

Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress

$159.00$111.30
At Macy's
You can wear this dress everywhere. Softly tiered ruffles makes for the prettiest skirt balanced by a semi sheer bodice with high neck and ruffled sleeve detail. Try tough luxe with a leather jacket and booties or keep it delicate with sandals.
Featured in 1 story
Macy's Spring Sale Is Brimming With Steals
by Emily Ruane