Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
The Best Dressed Wedding Guest
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress
$159.00
$111.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
You can wear this dress everywhere. Softly tiered ruffles makes for the prettiest skirt balanced by a semi sheer bodice with high neck and ruffled sleeve detail. Try tough luxe with a leather jacket and booties or keep it delicate with sandals.
Featured in 1 story
Macy's Spring Sale Is Brimming With Steals
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Simone Rocha
Floral Patchwork Dress
$4875.00
$1170.00
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
American Apparel
Mircro-mesh Long Scoop Back Dress
$35.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
DETAILS
Who What Wear
Striped Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt Midi Dress
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
More from RACHEL Rachel Roy
DETAILS
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Plus Size Foil Faux-wrap Dress
$149.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Ruffle Sleeve Flounce Hem Lace Midi
$149.00
$125.99
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Plus-size Grosgrain Trim Trench Coat
$178.00
$88.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Trendy Plus Size Printed Bomber Jacket
$139.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
Ray Lowe
Sep 3, 2019
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted