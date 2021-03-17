Alexia Admor

Print Wrap Dress

$245.00 $79.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A fun printed exterior add detail to this short kimono sleeve dress. - Surplice V-neck - Short kimono sleeves - Wrap front - Waist tie - Printed - Approx. 53.25" length (size 4) - Imported Available in: - Floral print (NAVY MULTI, WHITE FLORAL CHAIN) - Printed (PINK MULTI) Fiber Content 100% polyester Care Machine wash cold Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'9" - Bust: 34" - Waist: 24" - Hips: 34" Model is wearing size 4.