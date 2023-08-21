United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Gucci
Princetown Leather Slipper
$1240.00
At Gucci
An essential Gucci style since its debut in the Fall Winter 2015 fashion show, the Princetown slipper is presented in black leather. The mule design features the distinctive gold-toned Horsebit, an archival symbol inspired by the equestrian world. Black leather Women's Horsebit detail Leather sole Flat 10mm heel These shoes run small, we recommend sizing up half a size Made in Italy