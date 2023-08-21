Gucci

Princetown Leather Slipper

$1240.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

An essential Gucci style since its debut in the Fall Winter 2015 fashion show, the Princetown slipper is presented in black leather. The mule design features the distinctive gold-toned Horsebit, an archival symbol inspired by the equestrian world. Black leather Women's Horsebit detail Leather sole Flat 10mm heel These shoes run small, we recommend sizing up half a size Made in Italy