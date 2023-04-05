Vera Wang

Princess Eau De Toilette Spray

$23.98

FRUIT-FORWARD TOP NOTES - This scent opens with apple, waterlily, and apricot RICH HEART NOTES - The fresh top notes give way to decadent guava, chocolate, and tuberose EARTH BASE NOTE - The final finish rests on sweet notes of vanilla and amber RICH WITH VANILLA - Top notes of sparkling bergamot that give way to the heart of creamy vanilla orchid petals EXOTIC FLOWERS - Water lily blossoms are known for their sweet aroma When applying any fragrance please consider that there are several factors which can affect the natural smell of your skin Vera Wang Princess by Vera Wang for Women Unleash the princess in you. Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette Spray Features a spirited and whimsical vanilla gourmand blend of water lily, Tahitian Tiara flower, lady apple, vanilla, and amber. Add a little flavor to your daily routine and spritz it on after showering, dressing, or before a night out. It also makes a perfect gift to show the women in your life How special they are.Product short Description (en-global).