New Text now available Heart shaped Bachelorette Party Sunglasses for your bridesmaid babes! These stylish bachelorette sunglasses are a great idea for a beach themed tropical bachelorette weekend or as party favors at your bachelorette party - each pair of sunglasses has a retro cat eye heart shape and personalized with one of our retro designs or leave them blank. Either way they are sure to get your girls some attention! Listing is for ONE pair of heart-shaped sunglasses blank or with one of our retro font designs in white sticker vinyl material. This funky pair of heart-shaped fashion sunglasses is perfect for those looking to inject some fun into their outfit choices. The quirky design looks fabulous with both formal and casual clothing and is sure to add a touch of elegance to any clothing choice. The lightweight plastic frame provides all-day comfort for the wearer while the incorporation of UV400 technology in the lenses means these shades offers superb protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Material - Plastic Lens width - 52mm Bridge Width - 23mm Height - 57mm Temple Length 146mm