Levi's
Pride Muscle Tank Top
$25.00
At Levi's
Our Pride collection is made with love, for love—and this Muscle Tank makes that obvious. This one is crafted with a muscle tank design and a relaxed fit. In support of this collection, Levi’s® makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International, working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world. Our annual donation helps support their work year-round. Classic muscle tank design Part of our PRIDE collection Style # A53370000 Color: Purple Gum - Purple