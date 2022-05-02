Target

Pride Adult Rainbow Shortalls – Light Wash

Specifications Sizing: Adult General Sizing Material: 99% Cotton, 1% Spandex Garment Length: Above Knee Closure Style: Front Buckle, Side Button Hem Style: Plain Hem Inseam Length: 5 Inches Fabric Name: Denim Garment Style: Sleeveless, Front Buckle Neckline: Square Garment Details: Belt Loops Embroidered Detail Enzyme Wash Pockets: Chest Patch Pocket, Back Patch Pocket, Front Scoop Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 84661298 UPC: 195995653239 Item Number (DPCI): 318-15-0613 Origin: Imported Description Keep your Pride style high wearing the Pride Adult Rainbow Shortalls. These denim shortalls feature the embroidered text "Queen," along with a rainbow on one leg — a design created by LGBTQIA+ artist partner Blu Moody. The rainbow-colored straps add a perfect finish, making it great for showing your support for the LGBTQIA+ community. It comes with a fringed hem for added style, while the side pockets add functional flair. Easy to wear and remove thanks to the buckles, these shortalls pair nicely with solid-color and rainbow tops to help you get ready for Pride parades. GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming, accessible and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission. Meet our LGBTQIA+ artist partner Blu Moody! With this design, they wanted to pay homage to the historical founders of PRIDE, the city of its birthplace, and to the community that documented our fight with their voices. Speak Up & Keep Going! All items were designed for all bodies, regardless of gender identity and presentation. We added design features to help make the fit customizable for you. Our hope is for all guests to find clothing that makes them feel comfortable and affirmed in their identity. We understand that fit is incredibly important and will continue to evolve and improve on fit needs for the LGBTQIA+ Community. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.