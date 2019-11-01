Bloomscape

Prickly Pear Cactus

botanical name Opuntia common names Prickly Pear Cactus, Pear Cactus, Indian Fig, Paddle Catus, Bunny-Ear Cactus, Beavertail Cactus full description An intriguing cactus with bright green paddle-like pads that actually grow on top of each other. A Prickly Pear is perfect for the person who wishes to add a bit of green to their environment with limited time to care for plants. Native to the hot, dry desert climates South America, Central America, and the southern parts of North America, the Prickly Pear thrives in a warm sunny spot in your home. NOTE: The Prickly Pear is naturally shallow rooted and sensitive to re-potting.