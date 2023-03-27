ColourPop

Pressed Powder Makeup Palette

$14.00

At Target

Specifications Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up Color Palette: Medium Tones Product Form: Pressed Powder Cosmetic Coverage: Buildable Skin Tone: All Skin Tones Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Brightening Features: Blendable, High Pigment Density TCIN: 86809909 UPC: 192250043064 Item Number (DPCI): 052-18-1095 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description ColourPop's 9-pan Pressed Powder Palettes feature a mix of matte and metallic finishes. Create any look from soft glam to sultry eyes with super pigmented shades that apply smoothly and blend like a dream. Tip: Apply with your favorite shadow brushes. Flat and firmer brushes will give the most color payoff. Fluffier brushes are great for blending. Use a small angled brush to line the eyes. Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals.