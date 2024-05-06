Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Anthropologie
Pressed Daisy Wax Sphere Candle
$20.00
$12.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gingham Ruffle Hair Bow Clip
BUY
$15.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Astride Ruffled Voile Quilt
BUY
$239.95
$298.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bexley Pillow
BUY
$49.95
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pressed Daisy Wax Sphere Candle
BUY
$12.95
$20.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted