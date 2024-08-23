Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Anthropologie
Pressed Daisy Taper Candles, Set Of 2
$36.00
$19.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pressed Daisy Taper Candles, Set Of 2
BUY
$19.95
$36.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
2024 Beauty Advent Calendar
BUY
£88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Woven North South Bucket Bag
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Statement Buckle Belt
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted