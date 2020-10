Terrain

Preserved Spiral Eucalyptus Bunch

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

Add leafy texture and seasonal color to autumn arrangements with the bundle of preserved eucalyptus stems. - Preserved spiral eucalyptus - Indoor use only - For best longevity, keep away from direct sunlight and moisture - Natural specimen; variance in appearance may occur - Mexico 24"H, 9"W Shipping + Returns