ModCloth

Prep Outside Striped Shirt Dress

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

Put a little prep in your step with this stylish ModCloth label blue shirt dress. This sleeveless shift dress gets a prim polish from the button front closures, single chest pocket, and collared neck. Classic white stripes lend a by-the-beach flair, while a breathable cotton-linen blend makes it easy to wear—and even easier to get compliments in!