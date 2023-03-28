Pavilia

Premium Plush Soft Robe

100% Polyester Tie closure Wash separately in cold water, tumble dry low. Designed to be used as comfortable robe or bathrobe at your home. Our shaggy long robe has the perfect fit and comes with a waist strap so you can adjust for perfect fit and 2 side pockets to keep all your essentials! FLUFFY TEDDY SHERPA FLEECE ROBE Our Premium Women Fleece Long Robe is soft on your skin, lightweight, and keeps you warm. We made the robe of fluffy teddy sherpa fabric to make it cozy with an elegant touch! PERFECT GIFT: Ideal present for family or friends for birthdays, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas secret santa gift, Valentine's Day, holidays. Great gift for adult, women, girlfriend, wife, mother, sister. EASY TO CARE: Machine Wash separately in cold water, tumble dry low. This sherpa robe is high quality and durable construction. Made with 260 GSM of 100% premium microfiber polyester, this fluffy robe is soft, lightweight, yet durable. AVAILABLE IN 3 SIZES: Small/Medium (US 6-10) | Overall Length: 47.2 in | Shoulder: 20.8 in | Sleeve Length: 23.2 in | Cuff: 6.6 in || Large/X-Large (US 12-16) | Overall Length: 47.2 in | Shoulder: 21.8 in | Sleeve Length: 23.7 in | Cuff: 7 in || 2XL/3XL (US 18-24) | Overall Length: 47.2 in | Shoulder: 22.8 in | Sleeve Length: 24.2 in | Cuff: 7.5 in || Please measure before buying for perfect fit!