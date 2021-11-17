Superdry

Premium Military Parka Coat

£129.99



A twist on a Military Parka coat that is sure to keep you warm this season. The Premium Military Parka coat features a soft faux fur lined body for extra warmth and detachable faux fur trim on the hood. Relaxed fit – the classic Superdry fit. Not too slim, not too loose, just right. Go for your normal size Attached drawstring adjustable hood with removable faux fur trim Main zip and popper fastening Three-pocket design Popper cuffs Adjustable drawstring waist Faux fur lined body Signature metal logo badges The padding in this jacket is 100% recycled, each jacket contains up to 10 recycled bottles, this avoids these bottles being sent to landfill or polluting our oceans.