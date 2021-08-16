Superdry

Premium Down Boyfriend Coat

£126.50 £115.00

When we say premium we mean it, The Premium Down Boyfriend Coat features a zip and popper fattening 6 pocket design, 80/20 responsible duck down filling, faux fur trim, drawstring hood and bungee cord adjustable hem and waist. zip and popper fastening 6 pocket design bungee cord hem Popper adjustable cuffs Bungee cord adjustable waist Drawstring hood Faux fur trim Responsible duck down filling Signature Superdry logo Superdry is certified by the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) - all our down is sourced to ensure animal welfare. This item is brand new and in perfect condition. Please be aware that most items with printed logos are intentionally cracked for a vintage effect.