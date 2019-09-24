Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Barefoot Scientist

Preheels+

$16.00
At Barefoot Scientist
INGREDIENTS: Dimethyl Ether, SD Alcohol, Acrylates Copolymer, (Purified Cosmetic-Grade) PEG-8, Dimethicone Copolyol Blend
Featured in 1 story
8 Products Your Feet Need This Summer
by Samantha Sasso