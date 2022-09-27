Saint Laurent

Pre-loved Glitter Patent Leather Wallet

$625.00

This is a pre-loved piece guaranteed to be 100% authentic. This wallet has a lacquered leather construction embellished with shimmering glitter. Interior slip compartments keep your cards and cash secure. Leather Snap button closure Made in France Size Width: 3.5" Height: 2.4" Condition Pre-loved Please note: Exterior back has slight imperfections. Exterior side is peeling. Lining is discoloured, has slight imperfections.