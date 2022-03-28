Jacquemus

Pralù Cropped Embellished Ribbed-knit Cardigan

$425.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes The vibrant green of Jacquemus' 'Pralù' cardigan will add a pop of color to any outfit. Made from springy ribbed-knit, it has an open front held together by a gold-tone logo plaque in cursive script. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Those with a large bust may wish to take the next size up Designed for a close fit Cropped length Fine knit Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a FR 36 View size guide Details & Care Green ribbed-knit Slips on 81% viscose, 12% polyamide, 4% elastane, 3% polyester Dry clean This item has been imported