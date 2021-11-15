Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Wallets
Prada
Prada Saffiano Lux Leather Continental Wallet
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At TheRealReal
Prada Continental Wallet Black Saffiano Lux Leather Gold-Tone Hardware Leather Lining & Dual Interior Pockets with Card Slots Exposed Zip Closure Includes Box
Need a few alternatives?
Prada
Saffiano Zip Around Wallet
BUY
C$346.50
C$495.00
LXR
FP Collection | Free People
Mini Eva Wallet
BUY
$38.00
Free People
Prada
Prada Saffiano Lux Leather Continental Wallet
BUY
$375.00
TheRealReal
Christian Dior
Christian Diorvintage Frame Coin Purse Diorissimo Canvas Small
BUY
$300.00
Rebag
More from Prada
Prada
Saffiano Zip Around Wallet
BUY
C$346.50
C$495.00
LXR
Prada
Kitten-heel Thong Sandals
BUY
$850.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Prada
Pr 66xs
BUY
£304.00
Sunglass Hut
Prada
Cloudbust Thunder Sneakers
BUY
$1530.00
Prada
More from Wallets
Prada
Saffiano Zip Around Wallet
BUY
C$346.50
C$495.00
LXR
FP Collection | Free People
Mini Eva Wallet
BUY
$38.00
Free People
Prada
Prada Saffiano Lux Leather Continental Wallet
BUY
$375.00
TheRealReal
Christian Dior
Christian Diorvintage Frame Coin Purse Diorissimo Canvas Small
BUY
$300.00
Rebag
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted