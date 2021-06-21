Hoover

Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner

EASY TO USE: Lightweight & compact design for efficient cleaning and storage POWERFUL CLEANING: Good for pet messes, high traffic areas, and small spaces.Handle Material:Plastic FASTER DRYING: HeatForce for faster drying so you can get back on your carpets quickly 2X MORE CLEANING POWER: Than the competitive lightweight carpet cleaner BONUS TOOL & CLEANING SOLUTION INCLUDED: Comes with a Hoover Nozzle Cleanout Tool and a Hoover Trial Size Solution to help enhance your cleaning performance The Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner easily tackles pet messes and everyday stains while delivering 2X More Cleaning Power than the leading lightweight carpet cleaner. Our new PowerSpin Pet Brush Roll provides a powerful clean for high traffic areas and small spaces. This easy-to-use pet carpet cleaner delivers a compact and lightweight design for efficient cleaning and storage. Plus, the PowerDash is designed with HeatForce power, to deliver even faster drying for any space. Ideal for your pet carpet cleaning needs!