Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Bishop + Young

Power Stripe Pants

$135.00$60.75
At Zappos
High-waist pants flaunt a wide leg silhouette. Classic pinstripe detail throughout. Dual lace-up accent at front. Fitted waistband with concealed back zip closure. Back welt pockets.100% polyester. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
18 Palazzo Pants For The Easiest, Breeziest Summer
by Emily Ruane