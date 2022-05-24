United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Wild Science Lab
Power Smoothie Skin Polish
£35.00
At Wild Science Lab
Power Smoothie Skin Polish is a reset solution to revitalise the skin tone, refine texture and encourage a natural, healthy glow. Formulated with stabilised vitamin C, it has 55% more antioxidant goodness than typical forms of vitamin C. Blended with exfoliating Bamboo to slough away dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother and rejuvenated skin. 98% naturally derived ingredients. Vegan & Cruelty-Free.
More from Skin Care
Osmosis
Osmosis Skincare Calm Gentle Retinal Serum 30ml Size: 30ml 4.9 Of 11 Reviews
$162.00Adore Beauty