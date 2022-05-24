Wild Science Lab

Power Smoothie Skin Polish

Power Smoothie Skin Polish is a reset solution to revitalise the skin tone, refine texture and encourage a natural, healthy glow. Formulated with stabilised vitamin C, it has 55% more antioxidant goodness than typical forms of vitamin C. Blended with exfoliating Bamboo to slough away dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother and rejuvenated skin. 98% naturally derived ingredients. Vegan & Cruelty-Free.