Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The Big Blowout
Bio Ionic
Power Diva Pro Style Dryer
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: A hair dryer that gives you the power ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Your Long-Weekend Travel Just Got Easier
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
e.l.f
Kabuki Brush
$9.99
$9.38
from
Jet
BUY
Mehron
Mehron Professional Beauty Brushes
$99.00
from
Mehron
BUY
Japonesque
Heated Eyelash Curler
$16.00
from
Jet
BUY
Shhhowercap
The Kent
$43.00
from
Shhhowercap
BUY
More from Bio Ionic
Bio Ionic
Bio Ionic Whisper Light Pro-dryer
$200.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Bio Ionic
Bio Ionic Stylewinder Rotating Styling Iron
$135.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Bio Ionic
Bio Ionic Silver Classic Sculpting Brush
$20.37
from
Walmart
BUY
Bio Ionic
Stylewinder Rotating Styling Iron
$62.89
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted