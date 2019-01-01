Jane Iredale

Powder-me Spf Dry Sunscreen

A broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 protection from UVA/UVB rays that can be used on the face or body. This can also be used to soothe sunburn inflammation. Contains Titanium Dioxoide, one of the only two physical sunscreen actives, to provide colour and protection. Also enriched with Montmorillonite to nourish and calm skin, and Boron Nitride to diffuse light. Jane Iredale is an animal friendly skincare and makeup brand. Certified cruelty-free by both PETA and the Leaping Bunny Program.