MicroWorksStudio

Positive Energy Candles

$7.77

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Our positive energy candles are perfect for any occasion and make a wonderful gift. We hand pour our candles and only use pure uncut fragrance oils. Each allergy-friendly, clean-burning candle is infused with a beautiful scent, colorful flowers, and raw crystals. PLEASE NOTE: Unscented candles are available. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ CANDLE SCENTS (Please message the shop owner if you are interested in a particular scent that may not be listed for you to purchase) Aladdin's Wish – Notes: Top – Orange, Bergamot, Tea Leaves, Middle – Geranium, Violet, Bottom – Woods, Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Amber, Black Currant – Notes: Top – Amber, Middle – Black Currant, Bottom – Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Amber, Lavender - Notes: Top – Amber, Lavender, Middle – Myrrh, Tonka Bean, Musk, Bottom – Sweet, Floral ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ April Fresh - Notes: Top – Citrus, Green Floral, Middle – Amber, Bottom – Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Aqua Spa - Notes: Top – Rose, Lily, Middle – Orange, Lime, Bottom – Ozone ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Baby Powder - Freshen any space with this clean scent. Top notes of sweet orange and airy ozone blend with delicate florals of violet, rose, and orange blossom. Base notes of cedar and powder finish off this classic aroma. Notes: Top - Ozone, Orange, Middle - Rose, Orange Blossom, Violet, Bottom - Powder, Cedar ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Balsam & Cedar - Refreshing notes of bright citrus essences open this delightfully woodsy blend, lending to the crispness of fresh forest air. Notes: Top – Citrus, Middle – Pine, Balsam, Bottom – Cedar, amber, musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Black Coconut - Top – Coconut, Middle – Tropical Flowers, Bottom – Cedarwood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Black Sea - The sweet yet salty oceanic accords combine with an undercurrent of amber and vanilla. Geographically bridging modern-day Europe and Asia, the Black Sea was known to ancient civilizations as the end of the known world. Today, its shadowy waters are even rumored to hide the lost city of Atlantis. Notes: Top - Citrus, Sea Salt, Ozone, Middle - Plum, Cardamom, Bottom - Amber, Dark Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Bombshell: Top – Passion fruit, grapefruit, tangerine, fruits, Middle – Peony, orchid, berries,jasmine, lily of the valley, Bottom – Musk, woody notes, oak moss ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Bourbon Butterscotch - Delicious boozy notes capture the heart and complexity of fine aged bourbon whiskey, freshly uncasked from rich oak barrels. Pervading accords of heavy cream and decadent, golden butterscotch ignite the passion for this warm and tasty beverage, while a base of sweet baking vanilla adds an alluring coziness to this wonderfully warming aromatic treat. Notes: Top – Cream, butterscotch, Middle – Bourbon whiskey, Bottom – Vanilla ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Captain Crunch Berry - A fun, fruity explosion of sweet strawberry, glorious grape, playful plum, and mouth-watering wild berries blend deliciously with dreamy notes of decadent buttercream. Notes: Top – Strawberry, grape, buttercream, plum, wild berries, Middle – Fresh bakery notes, maple, Bottom – Powdered sugar notes, vanilla, tonka bean ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Crackling Embers - Top – Clove, Middle – Vanilla, Rosewood, Bottom – Amber, Cedar, Sandalwood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Citrus & Sage - Wonderfully uplifting, yet peacefully herbal, this bright and awakening blend begins with energizing splashes of crisp lemon and tart, juicy grapefruit. Notes: Top – Lemon, Grapefruit, Middle – Sage, Basil, Bottom – Wood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Clean Cotton - This scent will remind you of grandma's clean sheets air drying on a breezy day. Notes: Top: Lemon, Apple, Ozone, Middle - Jasmine, Cotton Blossom, Bottom - Cedar, Ozone, Violet ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Cocoa Butter Cashmere - This fragrance will be your new favorite in no time. It has notes of light spices, cedarwood, vanilla tonka, coconut, jasmine, olive wood, sandalwood, amber, musk, and cocoa butter. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Cranberry Apple Marmalade - This scent is a luscious blend of tart cranberries, juicy apples, and spice. Top notes of orange peel and apple sweeten the cranberry heart of this fragrance, while notes of cinnamon, clove, and sugar wrap all the fruits together into a delectable aromatic treat. Notes: Top: Orange Peel, Apple, Middle: Cranberry, Cinnamon, Sugar, Base: Clove, Wood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Day at the Spa - Message Shop Owner ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Daydream - Top – Ground Black Pepper, Middle – Patchouli, Bottom – Smoky Sandalwood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ English Gardens - Be swept away to a garden exploding in full bloom with our fresh, botanical English Garden fragrance. It starts with subtle notes of green florals with a heart of lilac, rose, and jasmine. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Fall In Love – Enticing top notes of crisp, juicy apple harmoniously combine with heartwarming, autumnal accords of sweet, nostalgic pumpkin. Notes: Top – Apple, Middle – Pumpkin, Bottom – Light Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Fireside - A true essence of sitting by a cozy fire. This distinctive scent melds notes of smoke and wood into a warm union of clove, amber, sandalwood, and patchouli. Notes: Top: Saffron, Middle: Clove, Incense, Sandalwood, Bottom: Amber, Patchouli, Smoke ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Fresh Cut Lilacs - This lush celebration of fresh flowers captures gorgeous essences of dewy lilac blossoms, delicately surrounded by whispers of garden roses and sweet jasmine. Notes: Top – Fresh Bouquet, Middle – Dewy Lilacs, Rose, Jasmine, Bottom – Spring Air, Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Fruit Loops -This deliciously nostalgic blend is sure to put a smile on your face with sugary-sweet top notes of lemon, lime and grapefruit. Middle notes of lavender, orange and milled corn combine notes of wholesome grains with scrumptious fruity accords, while a mouthwatering base of smooth vanilla is complimented by hints of cozy sandalwood. Notes: Top – Lemon, Lime, Grapefruit, Middle – Lavender, Orange, Corn, Bottom – Vanilla and Sandalwood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Gardenia Tuberose – Notes: Top: Gardenia, Lemon Peel, Middle: Tuberose, Jasmine, Green Floral, Bottom : Powder ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Grapefruit and Mint - A super refreshing and sophisticated fragrance. It starts with ripe, tangy grapefruit fused with garden-fresh mint. Hints of lavender and rhubarb add depth and complexity to this fresh fragrance. Notes: Top - Grapefruit, Rhubarb, Mint, Middle - Lavender, Rose, Apple, Bottom - Vanilla ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Green Clover & Aloe - This scent is a blend of fresh greens and bright citrus. It has notes of bergamot, lemon, mint, green tea, rose, lily, amber, moss, and violet. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Happy Birthday! - Who says you can only have one birthday per year? You can celebrate your birthday anytime you'd like! A "candy-licious" confection of sweet, sparkling sugar decadently sprinkles down upon yummy nuances of fluffy, whipped cream. Close your eyes and make a wish, as a delectable base of warm vanilla extract completes this splendidly scrumptious aroma. Wishes do come true with this delightful and mouthwatering blend! Happy Birthday to YOU! Notes: Top – Sugar, Middle – Whipped Cream, Bottom – Vanilla ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Hibiscus Palm - A lush, botanical fragrance. Seductive jasmine and ylang ylang give way to a heart of dew-drenched palm fronds and bamboo. Geranium and plumeria intensify the freshness of this floral scent. A touch of powder and sandalwood in the base provide a beautiful balance to the heady bouquet. for pampering. Notes: Top - Ylang Ylang, Middle -Jasmine, Bamboo, Palm, Geranium, Bottom - Powder, Plumeria, Sandalwood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Hickory & Suede – Notes: It has notes of bergamot, leather, lavender, geranium, cypress, and sandalwood. It finishes with notes of suede, spiced musk, and tobacco ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ High Tide - This scent evokes the churn of the sea, wrapping the water, sand, and salt together into a clean and ozonic scent. Notes: Top - Ozone, Citrus, Middle - Sea Salt, Jasmine, Bottom - Violet, Cedar, Powder, Light Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Honeysuckle Jasmine - If you’ve ever spent a summer in the Southern US, you’ll recognize the floral, honey-sweet aroma of our Honeysuckle Jasmine fragrance. This soft, dreamy scent opens with top notes of lemon and ginger before giving way to a heart of jasmine and honeysuckle. Notes: Top - Lemon, Ginger, Middle - Jasmine, Honeysuckle, Bottom - Wood, Violet, Amyris, Powder ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Hot Apple Pie - This is a scent perfect for kitchens, dining areas, living rooms, and anywhere else you’d want the spiced, gourmand flavors of an apple pie. Notes: Top - Cinnamon, Clove, Middle - Apple, Almond, Bottom - Pie Crust, Vanilla, Caramel ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Hypnotic – From the very first sniff of this soulfully captivating scent, you'll be bound to its spell! Unable, yet unwilling to escape its charm, you find yourself fully entranced by its enticing mystery! Notes: Top – Bergamot, Orange, Middle – Black Peppercorn, Apple, Floral, Bottom – Amberwood. Patchouli, Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Iced Vanilla - Top – Vanilla, Middle – Lavender, Bottom – Smoky notes, Woody notes ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Jamaica Me Crazy - This fragrance is an explosion of tropical fruits and rum blended into an irresistible summer drink. This fruity scent begins with ripe pineapple, orange, and apple for a super juicy first impression. Middle notes of succulent melon and creamy coconut add to the beachy aroma, while light jasmine notes give it a subtle floral quality. The rum base note turns this fruity fusion into a cocktail with a touch of vanilla that rounds out this delicious fragrance. Orange essential oil ensures the citrus element permeates throughout the scent. Notes: Top - Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Middle - Jasmine, Honeydew Melon, Coconut, Bottom - Rum, Vanilla ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Lavender, Apricot - Notes: Top – Lavender, Apple, Pomelo, Apricot, Middle – Magnolia, Lavender, Bamboo, Dahlia, Bottom – Sandalwood, Cedar, Musk, Cashmere Wood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Lavender Tea and Tonic - Message Shop Owner ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Leaves - Notes:Top – Green stem, Lemon, Cedarleaf, Middle – Pine, spiced fruited floral mélange, Bottom – Earthy musk undertones ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Lemon Pound Cake - This scent smells like a mouth-watering aroma of warm lemon pound cake glazed with a hint of warm vanilla. Notes: Top - Lemon Peel, Middle - Clove, Butter, Bottom - Cake, Vanilla, Cream ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Library - Put on your smoking jacket and reading glasses, grab a leather-bound novel from the mahogany shelves, and flip through the dusty pages. This distinctive fragrance recalls the atmosphere of a historic library of yesteryear, beginning with a teakwood top note that gives way to a heart of cedar and leather. Earthy sandalwood, dark musk, and patchouli wrap up this woody scent. Notes: Top: Teakwood, Middle: Cedar, Leather, Bottom: Sandalwood, Patchouli, Amyris, Dark Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Love Love Love - What could possibly be better than love? Three times more of it, of course! Just one sniff of this incredibly beautiful fruity-floral blend and you'll be feeling the love too! Notes: Top – Berries, plum, pear, Middle – Peony, lily of the valley, freesia, Bottom – Blond woods, vanilla, musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Love Spell - Top – Orange, Peach, Middle – Cherry Blossom, White Jasmine, Bottom – Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Mahogany - Top – Lavender and Geranium, Middle – Mahogany, Bottom – Cedar wood and Oak wood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Mahogany Coconut - Top – Lemon, Lime, Middle – Coconut, Bottom – Vanilla, Sandalwood, Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Mint Mojito - Message Shop Owner ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Moon Lake Musk - A deep yet balanced musk. Notes of amber and geranium add to the musk flower and woody base notes. Notes: Top: Geranium, Middle: Amber, Bottom: Patchouli, Light Musk, Dark Musk, Tonka Bean ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Nag Champa - Relax and unwind with the aromas of fragrant incense in our Nag Champa fragrance oil. A top note of powder opens up to warm amber with hints of floral rose and lily of the valley. Sandalwood and patchouli blend with dark musk and woody violet in the base. Notes: Top – Powder, Middle - Amber, Rose, Lily of the Valley, Bottom - Sandalwood, Dark Musk, Patchouli, Violet ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Ocean Breeze – This fresh and complex scent is inspired by Pacific Northwest beaches. It starts with notes of green apple, lily, fresh rain, and airy green flowers. Base notes of oakmoss, musk, and violet leaf add depth. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Ocean Rose - This scent combines top notes of sweet mandarin and wildflower honey with middle notes of lily and rose to create a beautifully airy, floral fragrance. Notes: Top - Ozone, Mandarin, Middle - Rose, Lily, Bottom - Amber, Powder, Honey ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Orange Blossom – This fragrance oil is sweet, delicate, and fresh. Notes: Top - Petitgrain, Bergamot, Middle - Jasmine, Neroli, Orange Blossom, Bottom - Sandalwood ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Peach Nectar - The aroma of fresh peach blended perfectly with a hint of the tropics creates this rich, sweet, sultry scent. Notes: Top: Mandarin, Raspberry, Coconut, Middle: Peach, Plum, Violet, Bottom: Vanilla, Sugar ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Peppermint, Eucalyptus - Our fragrance blends sweet peppermint with tingly, earthy eucalyptus for a refreshing spa-like scent. Hints of cedarwood add depth that make this a perfect year-round fragrance. Peppermint and Eucalyptus candles bring an upscale scent into any space. Notes: Top: Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Middle: Cedar, Clove, Bottom: Patchouli, Vanilla, Powder ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Pineapple Sage - This scent has a fresh cut pineapple top note while a heart of green leaves, anise, and palm adds depth. Earthy sage and sweet sugar in the base round out this versatile fruit fragrance. Pineapple Sage is a luxurious crowd pleaser with its balance of sweetness, herbal notes, and authenticity. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Pink Grapefruit - Awaken your spirit to bright, citrusy splashes of uplifting grapefruit! Juicy, zesty, crisp and cheerful, this lively aroma is sure to enhance even the most gloomy of moods, and chase away the blues! A refreshing zing of ripe, pink grapefruit meets an energizing zip of tart mandarin, and a touch of sweet sugar, to add balancing depth to this sparkling and upbeat blend. Notes: Top – GRAPEFRUIT, Middle – GRAPEFRUIT, Bottom – MANDARIN ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Pink Sands - Pink Sands – Top – Fruity, citrus, Middle – Floral, green, spice, Bottom – Coconut, creamed vanilla, musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Plumeria - This fantasy bouquet comes to life with the fusion of jasmine, gardenia, and guava surrounded by blooming plumeria. Notes: Top - Green Leaves, Guava, Middle - Plumeria, Jasmine, Gardenia, Bottom -Powder ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Pumpkin Pecan Waffles - Top – Pecan, Butter, Middle – Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Apple, Cherry, Bottom – Maple, Vanilla, Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Route 66 – This iconic fragrance begins with refreshing nuances of crisp, brightening citrus. The aromatic journey continues with a centering heart of fresh herbal accords, which lead to a clean and multifaceted base of warm, golden musk. A serenely uncomplicated aroma with just the right amount of uplifting, shimmering complexity! Notes: Top – Citrus, Middle – Herbs, Bottom – Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Sandalwood - Drawn from a small tree native to India, Sandalwood oil has been used medicinally for centuries for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Notes: Top: Coriander, Middle: Amyris, Bottom: Sandalwood, Amber, Dark Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Snow Queen - Top – Citrus, Middle – Wintergreen, Menthol, Bottom – Tonka Bean, Cotton Candy ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Strawberry Guava - This is a juicy, mouthwatering fragrance oil. The fruity fusion of strawberry and guava top notes blend with passionfruit and mango for a sweet, tropical blast. Vanilla and sugar base notes lend an extra burst of lip smackin’ goodness to this summery fragrance. Notes: Top - Strawberry, Guava, Middle - Passionfruit, Mango, Bottom - Vanilla, Peach, Sugar ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Strawberry Jam - Top – Strawberries, Middle – Strawberries, Bottom – Sugar ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Tahiti Island Dreams - Summer dreams await on the South Pacific island of Tahiti! Nuances of crisp, refreshing coconut water settle like dew drops upon glistening essences of ripe, juicy mandarin. Sunbathed auras of sweet kiwi blossoms encircle fragrant, flowering blooms of frangipani flowers, swaying in a warm, tropical breeze. A tranquil base of soft vanilla musk completes this euphoric blend, transporting the senses to a heavenly island paradise! Notes: Top – Mandarin, Coconut Water, Middle – Kiwi Blossom, Frangipani, Bottom – Vanilla, Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Tea with The Queen - Quaint and refreshing top notes of bright, awakening lemon are enhanced by fragrant accords of steeped, cozy English tea leaves. Rich, aromatic, and comforting, the soothing scent of a steaming cup of tea is enriched by a base of soft musk, complimenting and completing this delightfully charming, old-world blend. It's an aroma fit for a queen! Notes: Top – Lemon, Middle – English Tea Leaves, Bottom – Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Tobacco & Leather - Old-world suavity and class meet modern charm and sophistication in this smooth and dapper blend. Notes of sweet tobacco leaf and velvety, rich leather handsomely mingle with warm tonalities of exotic spice. Regal whispers of clove and coriander rest upon a striking, yet cozy base of elegant toasted oak for a truly dashing and debonair aromatic affair. Notes: Top – Tobacco Leaf, Leather, Middle – Spices, Bottom – Toasted Oak ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Tonka & Oud - It's a complex mix of wild cypress, ozone, makrut lime, sea salt, oud, elemi, leather, amber, ocean moss, and frankincense. It ends with bergamot, cardamom, black pepper, magnolia leaf, and white rose, and finishes with vanilla, amber, and tonka. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Volcano - Carried on an uplifting island breeze, the aromas of ripe, juicy tropical fruits and sweetly sugared citrus accords encircle the senses, as an eruption of bright lemon and brisk, tangy lime tonalities awaken, refreshen and rejuvenate the spirit in this enlivening, fresh, and cheerfully crisp blend! Notes: Top – Tropical Fruit and Sugared Citrus, Middle – Lemon and Lime, Bottom – Mountain Greens ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Warm The Soul - Enticing notes of spicy cinnamon enhance and enrich a deeply fragrant heart of warm, embracing clove in this deliciously decadent blend. A smooth base of sweet, creamy vanilla defines and elevates this flavorful aroma, creating a scrumptious and mouthwatering sensation of scent. Notes: Top – Cinnamon, Middle – Clove, Bottom – Vanilla ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Watermelon - Recall the first bite of juicy, dripping melon after a long summer day spent playing outside. A top note of honeydew melon adds a bright fruity punch to this classic scent, while a strong middle note of watermelon adds to its authenticity. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Watermint and Clementine - This scent is an invigorating orange citrus fragrance enveloped in an herbal bouquet. Notes: Top - Citrus, Basil, Middle - Orange Peel, Mint, Chamomile, Bottom - Agave, Tomato Leaf ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Weekend Party - Notes: Top – APPLE, Middle – VIOLET, JASMINE, Bottom – AMBER, VANILLA, MUSK, WOODY ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ White Birch - A new layer of sophistication to traditional pine scents with vivid notes of eucalyptus, cypress, and tonka bean, creating a unique aromatic crispness. Notes: Top: Eucalyptus, Mint, Middle: Cypress, Pine, Bottom: Tonka Bean, Smoke ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ White Birch & Vanilla - A splendid and breathtaking blend of radiant white birch opens to a sensational spirit of delectable smoked vanilla bean for an enchanting aromatic experience of cozy woods and sweet, creamy expressions. A base of soft musk adds delicate beauty and decadence to this opulent and captivating accord. Notes: Top – Birch, Middle – Smoked Vanilla Bean, Bottom – Musk ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ White Currant - Red currant and zesty lemon peel combine with airy ozone before giving way to a botanical heart of juniper and geranium. Black currant and just a hint of peppermint in the base reinforce the tart freshness of this year-round scent. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ALL CANDLES ARE INFUSED WITH THE CRYSTALS LISTED BELOW Rose Quartz, Amethyst and Citrine Rose Quartz is the stone of universal love. It restores trust and harmony in relationships, encouraging unconditional love. Rose Quartz purifies and opens the heart at all levels to promote love, self-love, friendship, deep inner healing and feelings of peace. Amethyst is a powerful and protective stone. It guards against psychic attack, transmuting the energy into love and protecting the wearer from all types of harm, including geopathic or electromagnetic stress and ill wishes from others. Amethyst is a natural tranquilizer, it relieves stress and strain, soothes irritability, balances mood swings, dispels anger, rage, fear and anxiety. Alleviates sadness and grief, and dissolves negativity. Citrine heightens self-discipline, attracting professional success and wealth. Citrine can help one to overcome depression, release anger, and learn effective communication skills. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ALL CANDLES ARE INFUSED WITH ONE OR MORE OF THE FLOWERS LISTED BELOW Lavender, Forget-me-not, Marigold, Jasmine, Scindapsus aureus flower, Albizia julibrissin, Rose, Gomphrena globosa, and Strawflower. Dried fruit and coffee may top certain candles. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MATERIALS: 100% Natural Soy Wax, 100% Pretabbed Cotton Wicks. 2 oz: Sample Size Travel Tins - Silver 4 oz: Traditional Standard Travel Tins - Silver 8 oz: Nevae (A Variety of Colorful Tin Vessels) The Shop Owner Selects the Color that is in Stock - Copper, Black, Teal, White, Fuchsia 10 oz: TUMBLERS – Electroplated Silver LUXURY Vessels - Message Shop Owner for More Details and Price 8 oz: Fleur (Pineapple Shaped Vessel – Crystal Clear, Silver, Teal) 10 oz: Amaris (Heavy Glass/ Black Gloss Finish) ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ WHY SOY CANDLES? - Burns cleaner no petrol carbon soot - Burns cooler which makes it last 30% to 50% longer - Supports American farmers - Renewable resource (soybeans) - Biodegradable Never be alarmed if your candle has a frosted look. Your candle is 100% Natural Soy - It's a Soy thing :) The frosted look in 100% Natural Soy Candles is very common and has many names. Some of those names are indicative of their specific traits: "cauliflower bursts", "Frosted", "Snowflakes", "star-bursts", These are some of the names they are described by. Frosting has no effect on the burn quality of your candle, and may be more extreme in darker colored candles. Many Customers look for these frosted bits as it is a natural characteristic of 100% Natural Soy candles. You know for a fact if it has these bursts it isn't a soy blend or paraffin wax, it is that Natural Soy we all have grown to love :) Since our candles are All Natural Soy and very Eco-Friendly we do not add harmful chemicals and preservatives that would normally prevent frosting. We do try to minimize the appearance of frosting by switching the pouring temperature and changing the environment the candles cool in. It is practically impossible to have a 100% Natural Soy candle without frosting. Temperature shifts can create frosting after the fact as well, so going from a hot delivery truck to an air-conditioned home or a cold delivery truck to a nice and cozy home can definitely affect the candle. It's just one of those things we grow to love about our 100% Natural Soy candles! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ BURNING TIME: Tealights: 7-10 hours Tins: 2 oz: 15 - 20 hours 4 oz: 20 - 25 hours 8 oz: 40 - 45 hours 14 oz: 50 - 65 hours Glass: 10 oz: 70-75 hours BURNING INSTRUCTIONS: Please use candles at your own risk. Never leave them unattended. Small materials used at the top of the candle can be susceptible to burn so its important to keep an eye on it. For the first burn, it is important to burn the candle until the wax fully melts across the width of the candle. This will help extend the life of your candle & prevent tunneling (burning only down the center of the candle). Always trim/break off the wick to 1/4" or less before lighting to ensure a longer-lasting candle and a safer burn. Always burn on a heat-safe surface away from drafts. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Never leave your candle unattended!!! Keep candles away from anything that can potentially catch fire. Do not touch or move your candle while it's burning or before the wax has hardened after burning. Don't burn candles when there is 1/2" or less of wax on the bottom of the container. Put out the candle if it smokes or if the flame becomes larger than 1". Let the candle stand for at least an hour to cool, then trim the wick and re-light. To discard extra wax, pour into a trash can or similar container. NEVER DOWN THE DRAIN. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SPECIAL DETAILS: All products are handmade and ready to dispatch within 1-3 Business days. Orders are Packaged and Shipped via USPS in a First Class and/or Priority Mail Envelope. Item(s) may also be packaged and shipped in USPS Priority Mail Boxes. We gladly accept returns and exchanges. Simply contact us within 14 days of delivery and send all items back within 30 days of delivery. Buyers are responsible for return postage costs. If the item is not returned in its original condition, the buyer is responsible for any loss in value. We don't accept cancellations. Please contact us if you have any problems with your order.