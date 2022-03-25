Russell & Bromley

Portland Fisherman Sandal

£195.00

Fisherman sandals are this season's biggest trend and new style Portland is a luxurious example. Crafted from strands of natural, untreated tan leather, this sandal has been detailed with a gold buckle fastening and set on a comfortable padded leather footbed with a flattering flatform sole. Due to the delicate nature of the ecological leather, changes in colour can occur with exposure to heat, any marks can be easily wiped away with a dry cloth to keep this special material looking its best.