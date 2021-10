Hey Dewy

Portable Facial Humidifier

$39.00

Breathe in healthier, more radiant skin with the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier. This portable USB humidifier can be plugged into your laptop, car port or charger to keep you hydrated throughout the day at work, home, hotel or plane. Bring it with you wherever you go for continual hydration - your skin and hair will thank you.