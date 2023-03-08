VRURC

Portable Charger With Led Display

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

👍【Portable Charger Built-in 4 Cables】Built in cable compatible with iPhone,Samsung,Andriod and tablets etc smart devices,directly charging in anywhere,also built in USB cable for charging power bank itself,you don't need take any cords when going out. 👍【Charge 5 Devices Simultaneously】Total 5 output ports (built-in 3 cabls,USB A and USB C port), supports charging for 5 smart devices simultaneously with each max 5V/2.4A output, save you time and no more waiting. 👍【Easy to Carry】Size only 5.7 x 2.57 x 0.72in,and weight only 9.17 Oz, You can easy put it in your pocket. equipped with a portable lanyard,can be used as a micro usb charging cable after drawing out. Not only for charges, but also can hanging on travel bag, which is convenient to carry and use. 👍【Intelligent LED Display】Battery Pack with Intelligent LED display,which shows you the remaining power with accurat percentage,help you allocate reasonably, keep phones fully powered on any critical moment. 👍【Safety Charging】High quality smart chip to prevent over-charge, over-voltage, over-current, and short circuit for your devices.【What You Get】1x 10000mah power bank, 1x Travel bag,1x Manual,24 hours friendly customer service.