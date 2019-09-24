Elevate your everyday lunch with this design-forward ceramic lunch container. Protected by a removable, non-slip BPA-free silicone sleeve and snap-tight silicone strap, the bowl helps cut down on single-use plastic waste while making lunch a little more special.
Materials: BPA-free silicone, ceramic
Care: Dishwasher and microwave safe
Features rigid plastic lid and snap-tight silicone strap
Non-slip protective silicone sleeve exterior is removable
Good for transporting salad, grain bowls, or leftovers
FDA- and LFGB-approved
Features a unique glazed ceramic interior
Each bowl purchase supports food education in public schools through a partnership with Edible Schoolyard NYC
Please Note: Not meant to hold liquids
Made in China
Dimensions: 8" x 7.5" x 3"
Weight: 1.8 lbs