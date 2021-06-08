Portable Air Conditioner With Remote

Review of AmazonBasics Portable Air Conditioner with Remote - Cools 450 Square Feet, 10,000 BTU ASHARE / 6000 BTU SACC I do not know if the reviews will be mixed with similar products of differing specifications but this is the 450 square foot model listed as 10,000 BTU AHSRAE and 6000 BTU SACC (the product title incorrectly calls this “ASHARE”). The listed unit rating/specification of 6,000 BTU SACC (Seasonally Adjusted Cooling Capacity) is the new, since 2017, energy standard representing effectiveness and is a calculated weighted average of performance test conditions which takes into account variations in environmental conditions. Portable air conditioners direct the exhaust outside so the air has to be replaced and the replacement air will vary in temperature and humidity so the amount of cooling differs. SACC is the new standard and AHSRAE This is a bit heavy, listed as 56.5 pounds (27 kg). There are casters but these are small so the movement over carpet takes a little bit more effort. There are two hand grips on the side but no handle on the top. This can be used with various window types including sliding (i.e., window slides to left or right). The minimum opening or length of the window slider is 26.5 inches (67.3 cm) and there is an extension that can be adjusted to provide additional height up to about 23 inches (58.4 cm) with a minimum of an additional 1.2 inches (3 cm). There will be some variations depending upon how much the window sliders will be inserted into the gaps between the window and window frame. The extension is held into place with a nylon-like plug at preset drilled holes). The exhaust hose is approximately 6 inches in diameter (15.2 cm) but I did not measure the full extended length although the useful length will depend upon the dimensions of the room and window where it is being used. The exhaust hose is optional in dehumidifier or fan modes. The remote control requires 2 AAA batteries which are not included. The listed range is 26.2 feet (8 meters) and I found it to work through two walls. Four modes of operation: auto, cooling, fan and dehumidifier. Auto switches between cooling and fan based upon the temperature settings. Operation in cooling and fan modes can be controlled by temperature or timer. The option for temperature control can be based upon the temperature at the unit or the temperature where the remote is (called “follow me“). The power cord has an approximate useful length of 56 inches (142 cm) and terminates in a right angled plug and provides over-current protection. There is a test option for the LCDI (Leak current detection and interruption). Power consumed is listed as 11 amps. Setup was simple and foam is provided to help with insulating around the window sliders. Portable air conditioners are little bit on the noisy side and this seems to be about average for what I recall. Moisture will be removed from the air in both cooling and dehumidifier modes and will have to be drained. Drainage can only be made through a port on the rear which has a rubber plug and cover that screws over the plug. The user guide indicated only that there will be a code displayed on the unit and remote control when draining is required and it does not appear that there is an automatic shutoff. A short piece of tubing is provided and if the layout permits the condensation to be continuously drained. The fan direction cannot be reversed so the unit could not be used to remove hotter room air out through the exhaust hose. Two filters are installed and these can be removed and rinsed for cleaning. The upper filter can be access by pulling the plastic cover off and the lower filter requires first removing two screws. There is a slowly opening and closing louver directing the output into the room which can be set to a fixed position or to oscillate. This louver is not to be operated by hand. Overall seems to work as advertised and described. Should anyone from the design team read this I would suggest that future revisions include a handle on the top to make movement easier and a valve to open and close the moisture drain. It probably would be too large of a change but the ability to divert the exhaust air flow in fan to blow out the exhaust tube.