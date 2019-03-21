Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
e.l.f. Cosmetics

Poreless Putty Primer

$8.00
At e.l.f. Cosmetics
This skin perfecting putty primer is infused with Squalane to help grip makeup for all-day wear and help protect the skin from moisture loss. The velvety texture glides effortlessly over the skin, smoothing over imperfections for a poreless effect.
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton
This $8 Primer Sells Every Three Seconds
by Thatiana Diaz