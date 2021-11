Risa Nishimori

Porcelain Mug

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coming Soon

Handmade ceramic mugs by New York based ceramicist, Risa Nishimori. Created in the tradition Japanese nerikomi ceramic technique of mixing colored clays to create patterns, each piece is unique, the mugs you receive may slightly differ from the photos due to the nature of this ceramic technique. Price reflects the cost of one single mug. Approx 2.5-3" H x 3" DIA